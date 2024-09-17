Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Is Rallying Tuesday: Here's Why

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA shares are surging Tuesday after the company announced the launch of its new protein large language model (LLM) built on Google Cloud.

What Happened: Ginkgo Bioworks has introduced a pair of new offerings aimed at making it easier for pharmaceutical and biotech companies to develop new medicines.

The company’s protein large language model, built in collaboration with Alphabet Inc’s GOOG Google Cloud Consulting, will give individual researchers and enterprise companies the ability to develop medicines with insights from Ginkgo’s private data.

“Ginkgo’s new protein LLM and open API mark a major step forward in making advanced AI tools accessible for drug discovery and biological research,” said Chris Sakalosky, vice president of strategic industries at Google Cloud.

Ginkgo Bioworks also announced the launch of its model API, designed to deliver biological AI models directly to machine learning scientists. The company noted that the new API is publicly available on its website as of Tuesday.

“I’m excited to see how the community builds on top of these models and our API. AA-0 is the first model we have released trained on Ginkgo’s proprietary data – we’re opening it to data scientists and bioinformaticians so they can build new models and applications on top,” said Jason Kelly, CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks.

“We believe that the low cost for tokens and our other customer-friendly terms, like the lack of royalties, and our commitment to not re-use customer data, will allow users to build tools like iterative protein design programs that call our protein generation API or to use our embedding API to compute features for a clustering algorithm.”

Ginkgo said it plans to roll out more models and expand API capabilities over the next year as it works towards building a robust suite of tools to help biotech and pharmaceutical companies solve complex problems.

DNA Price Action: Ginkgo Bioworks shares were up 16.7% at $7.26 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

