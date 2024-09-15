Former Democratic Senator Al Franken Says Biden Is Wrong To Impose Higher Tariffs On EVs Made In China

Former Democratic Senator Al Franken said in an interview with Bill Maher on Friday that President Joe Biden is wrong to impose tariffs on Chinese EVs.

What Happened: The imposition of higher tariffs on Chinese imports is eventually passed down to the U.S. consumer and is not borne by China, Franken said on Friday about tariffs.

While Franken was referring to Trump’s promise of 60% tariffs for all imports from China if voted President in the upcoming elections, Maher noted that Biden too has imposed higher tariffs on EVs made in China.

“Well in that case dammit, Biden’s wrong,” Franken said.

Why It Matters: The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Friday that many of the tariffs announced by President Joe Biden earlier this year, including a 100% duty on Chinese EVs and a 25% duty on EV batteries, will take effect on Sept. 27.

American EV giant Tesla Inc‘s CEO Elon Musk previously slammed the tariffs proposed by the Biden administration, saying that neither Tesla nor he asked for them.

“Things that inhibit freedom of exchange or distort the market are not good,” Musk said.

Ford Motor Co, meanwhile, requested that the proposed tariffs on artificial graphite be reduced given they are a key element in making EV batteries.

Image Generated using DALL-E