T-Mobile Customers Will Get Starlink Satellite Internet Directly On Their Mobiles First And Others Only Later, Says SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday that T-Mobile US Inc. TMUS subscribers in the U.S. will get direct to mobile phone internet with the help of Starlink satellites first and other telecom service providers later.

What Happened: “Starlink direct to mobile phone Internet is exclusively with Tmobile in the US for the first year, then other carriers thereafter,” Musk wrote on X. “We are starting off working with one carrier in each country, but ultimately hope to serve all carriers.”

Musk’s comment comes on the heels of SpaceX launching 26 Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities to low-Earth orbit on Saturday.

SpaceX now has 160 Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities in orbit and T-Mobile will have no more dead zones in the U.S. later this year, thanks to Starlink access, SpaceX senior director of Satellite Engineering Ben Longmier said.

Why It Matters: SpaceX has launched nearly 7,000 Starlink satellites to orbit, according to astronomer Jonathan McDowell.

The select satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities feature a modem functioning as a cell tower in space, aiming to provide users with global access to texting, calling, and internet browsing using standard LTE phones, without requiring additional hardware, software, or apps.

T-Mobile and SpaceX announced a partnership in August 2022 aiming to connect the smartphones on T-Mobile’s network to Starlink satellites. The partnership is aimed at providing connectivity to remote locations that are untouched by cell signals from any provider.

Other cellular providers to have signed similar partnerships with SpaceX include Optus from Australia, Rogers from Canada, and KDDI in Japan.

SpaceX plans to roll out texting services with the help of the satellites by the end of 2024, followed by voice calls, data, and internet-of-things (IoT) services in 2025.

Photo courtesy: Wikimedia