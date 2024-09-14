Laura Loomer Faces Republican Wrath Over Racist Posts - Is Donald Trump Defending Her?

Laura Loomer, a known far-right conspiracy theorist, has recently joined Donald Trump on the campaign trail, prompting concerns — even among some Republicans — about her potential influence on him.

Loomer made derogatory remarks about Kamala Harris’ Indian heritage on X, suggesting that if Harris won, the White House would “smell like curry” and “White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center,” reported Politico.

The post has since been deleted for violating X’s policies.

Republicans Against Loomer?

The BBC reported that several high-ranking Republican figures have publicly condemned Loomer and warned Trump against including her in his close circles.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) promptly took to X, formerly Twitter, to denounce Loomer for the “racist” post. “This does not represent President Trump. This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever,” Greene posted.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) wrote on X, “Laura Loomer is a crazy conspiracy theorist who regularly utters disgusting garbage intended to divide Republicans. A DNC plant couldn’t do a better job than she is doing to hurt President Trump’s chances of winning re-election.”

In an interview with The Washington Post on Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said statements by Loomer are disturbing. “I hope this problem gets resolved, Graham told The Post.

Trump Downplays Loomer’s Controversy?

During a press conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on Friday, Trump stated that he was unaware of Loomer’s controversial comments when questioned about her.

In fact, Trump described Loomer as a “free spirit” with strong opinions on Friday, following criticism from Republicans over her promotion of conspiracy theories and a recent offensive social media post regarding Kamala Harris’s race.

However, later on Friday, Trump conveyed his disagreement with Loomer’s comments in a Truth Social post, clarifying that she is a private citizen and not affiliated with his campaign, noted Politico.

In 2020, Loomer ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in Florida with Trump’s backing but was easily defeated by Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.), BBC noted.

Two years later, she made another attempt to enter Congress by running in primary against Rep. Daniel Webster (R-Fla.) in a different district, but was unsuccessful.

