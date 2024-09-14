Mark Zuckerberg Says He Is Done Apologizing, Reveals One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of His Career

Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he has grown tired of taking on too much ownership of problems beyond his or his company's control. The billionaire said his days of apologizing are over.

What Happened: Zuckerberg said this during a conversation at the Chase Center in San Francisco, reported TechCrunch.

The event, hosted by the Acquired podcast's David Rosenthal and Ben Gilbert, saw Zuckerberg joking about scheduling his next appearance to apologize for his comments. He quickly clarified that his days of apologizing were over.

Reflecting on his career, Zuckerberg mentioned his biggest mistake was a "political miscalculation" spanning 20 years. He admitted to taking too much responsibility for issues beyond Facebook‘s control, particularly those related to the 2016 U.S. election.

"Some of the things they were asserting that we were doing or were responsible for, I don't actually think we were," said Zuckerberg.

"When it's a political problem… there are people operating in good faith who are identifying a problem and want something to be fixed, and there are people who are just looking for someone to blame," he added, without naming anyone specifically.

In August, Zuckerberg sent a letter to House Republicans apologizing for censoring COVID-19 misinformation in 2020 under government pressure. He vowed to resist similar pressures in the future.

Recently, Meta lifted restrictions on former President Donald Trump‘s social media accounts, which were imposed after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Meta's latest social media platform, Threads, has adopted a different approach than its rival X, formerly Twitter. The platform’s head, Adam Mosseri, stated that politics are not encouraged on Threads to avoid scrutiny and negativity.

Why It Matters: Zuckerberg’s declaration comes amid a series of significant events and decisions at Meta.

In August, he revealed that the Biden administration pressured Meta to censor certain COVID-19 content during the pandemic.

In a letter to the House Judiciary Committee, Zuckerberg expressed regret for not opposing the pressure sooner and vowed to resist similar pressures in the future.

