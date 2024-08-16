Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Commissions Statue Of Wife Priscilla Chan, Sparks Online Buzz: 'Bringing Back The Roman Tradition Of...'

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has commissioned a seven-foot statue of his wife, Priscilla Chan, which has drawn comparisons to characters from the movie “Avatar.”

What Happened: On Wednesday, Zuckerberg took to Instagram, and shared images of the statue in which Chat can be seen sipping from a mug that matches the statue’s color.

He captioned the post saying, “Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,” and thanking New York-based artist Daniel Arsham.

See Also: Apple’s Thinner iPhone 17 ‘Air’ With Sleeker Design Could Be A Game-Changer, Says Prominent Tech Bull: Here’s Why

The internet was quick to react, with many drawing comparisons to the characters from the movie Avatar and joking about Zuckerberg’s status as a “wife guy,” reported BBC.

Chan also responded to her husband’s Instagram post with a playful comment, “The more of me better?” accompanied by a heart emoji, the report noted.

Zuckerberg currently has a net worth of $191 billion making him the third wealthiest individual in the world after Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg’s company, Meta has also been making significant strides in the tech industry.

Last month, Meta reported its second-quarter revenue of $39.07 billion, beating analyst estimates of $38.31 billion. The company also reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $5.16 per share, beating analyst estimates of $4.73 per share.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Chan Zuckerberg Initiative