Biden Slams Trump's Offensive Remarks About Haitian Immigrants: 'This Has To Stop — What He's Doing — Has To Stop'

President Joe Biden has publicly denounced former President Donald Trump for his derogatory comments about Haitian immigrants, labeling the Republican nominee’s remarks as “simply wrong.”

What Happened: During a Black Excellence brunch hosted at the White House Friday, Biden refuted Trump’s baseless assertion, made during the presidential debate, that Haitian immigrants are stealing and consuming pets.

This falsehood has also been propagated by other top-tier Republicans, including vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), reported CNN.

“I want to take a moment to say something. Like so many Americans — like [press secretary] Karine [Jean-Pierre], as you point out, a proud Haitian American, a community that's under attack in our country right now,” he said.

Adding, “This has to stop — what he's doing — has to stop.”

At the conclusion of Congressional Black Caucus Week, Biden expressed appreciation for the support he has received from the Black community throughout his political career.

He also recognized the significant role Black Americans have played in the nation’s history and development.

Vice President Kamala Harris was unable to attend the brunch due to scheduling conflicts, as per her office. Biden mentioned that she had intended to be present, the report noted.

Why It Matters: This incident follows a series of controversial statements made by Trump during a televised debate with Vice President Harris.

Trump alleged that immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were abducting and consuming pets. Harris responded by labeling Trump “extreme” and laughed at his comments.

The debate, held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, was the first and potentially only face-off between Trump and Harris.

During the debate, Trump focused on immigration issues, blaming the Biden administration for a perceived increase in crime and drug problems due to their immigration policies.

