Trump Says Immigrants Are 'Eating The Dogs' In Ohio During Debate With Kamala Harris, Gets Called Out

Former President Donald Trump reiterated allegations about immigrants in Ohio, during a televised debate on Tuesday.

What Happened: During the debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump claimed that immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were abducting and consuming pets. He stated, "They're eating the dogs. They're eating the cats. They're eating the pets of the people that live there."

Harris responded by calling Trump "extreme" and laughed at his comments. Debate moderators highlighted that city officials have denied these allegations.

Trump's remarks echoed similar claims from his campaign and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) as well as other Republicans. Vance had posted on social media that his office received numerous inquiries about Haitian migrants abducting pets. On Tuesday, Vance admitted that these rumors might be false.

Photo via Shutterstock

