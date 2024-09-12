China's Sanctions On Trump Key Officials For Their 'Crazy Moves' May Complicate Ex-President's Second Term, US-China Diplomacy: Report

Ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, former President Donald Trump is campaigning for a second term with a strong anti-China stance. However, if elected, Trump and China’s leaders will face a unique challenge: many of his potential foreign policy appointees are sanctioned by China and barred from entering the country.

What Happened: China imposed these sanctions on 28 former Trump administration officials, including Mike Pompeo and Robert O’Brien, shortly after President Joe Biden took office in 2021. The sanctions, which include travel bans, were a response to what Beijing perceived as anti-China policies.

Pompeo, who has been labeled a “liar” and a “clown” by Beijing, has not ruled out a return to a Trump administration. O’Brien is also expected to play a significant role if Trump wins. The sanctions raise questions about how the U.S. and China will manage their crucial bilateral relationship.

According to Wu Xinbo from Fudan University, China is unlikely to lift these sanctions immediately, even if these officials return to the U.S. government. Experts suggest that Beijing will need to address this issue to maintain diplomatic relations.

A former Trump administration official, who remains sanctioned, told Reuters that China would have to back down or risk halting all dealings with the Chinese Communist Party.

Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt emphasized that Trump will prioritize American interests, regardless of China’s stance. The sanctions, initially imposed for “crazy moves” that interfered with China’s internal affairs, targeted officials like David Stilwell, Peter Navarro, and Keith Krach.

Sanctions have previously complicated U.S.-China diplomacy. In 2023, China refused meetings with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin due to sanctions on former Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu. Experts suggest that workarounds, such as third-country meeting sites or temporary waivers, might be necessary to navigate these diplomatic hurdles.

Why It Matters: The sanctions on Trump's potential appointees add complexity to the already strained U.S.-China relationship. Recently, the U.S. House of Representatives approved two Republican bills aiming to revive the U.S. Justice Department's "China Initiative" and scrutinize Chinese property acquisitions. This move is part of the House Republican's "China Week," pushing forward legislation to counter Beijing's influence.

During a heated presidential debate, Kamala Harris criticized Trump's tariff policy, calling it a "Trump sales tax" that would burden middle-class families. Trump defended his tariffs, proposing additional duties of 60% to 100% on China to recoup costs from other countries.

Image via Shutterstock