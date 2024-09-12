Bipartisan Coalition Of 42 State AGs Urges Congress To Mandate Surgeon General Warnings On Social Media Apps Like TikTok, X, And Meta's Instagram To Address Growing Mental Health Concerns

A bipartisan coalition of 42 state attorneys general has called on Congress to mandate Surgeon General warning labels on social media apps to combat addiction and mental health issues among young adults.

In a letter to Congress, the attorneys general stated, "As state Attorneys General, we sometimes disagree about important issues, but all of us share an abiding concern for the safety of the kids in our jurisdictions — and algorithm-driven social media platforms threaten that safety."

States have previously taken legal action against several social media companies, including Meta Platforms Inc META. However, they argue that federal intervention is necessary to inform the public about the dangers posed by these platforms.

The letter echoed sentiments from Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who compared social media apps to cancer-causing cigarettes in a New York Times op-ed. Murthy cited studies showing the adverse effects of social media on teens’ mental health.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has been a vocal critic of social media companies, leading a lawsuit against Meta in October, alleging harm to young adults’ mental health. Implementing warning labels on social media apps requires Congressional approval.

Why It Matters: The push for Surgeon General warning labels on social media apps comes amid increasing scrutiny of these platforms’ impact on mental health.

In August, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the Biden administration pressured the company to censor certain COVID-19 content. This disclosure highlighted the ongoing tension between social media companies and government regulations.

On Monday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced plans to ban children from using social media platforms, citing health concerns, and underscoring social media’s impact on youth.

Earlier in March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning social media for children under 14 and requiring ID checks for all ages. This legislation reflects a growing trend of state-level interventions aimed at protecting minors from potential online harms.

Moreover, the Supreme Court is currently deliberating whether the First Amendment applies to social media companies, a decision that could significantly impact how these platforms operate. The case, which began in May 2021, questions whether companies like Meta, Alphabet Inc., and Elon Musk’s X have the right to censor content they find problematic.

