Jerome Powell-Led Investigation Finds Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic Breached FOMC Rules, Created 'Conflict Of Interest' Over Securities Trading Violations

Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, breached Federal Open Market Committee rules and Reserve Bank policies, according to a report by the central bank's Office of Inspector General.

What Happened: The investigation, initiated by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, found that Bostic created an “appearance of acting on confidential FOMC information” and a “conflict of interest” that could undermine his impartiality. The report indicated that Bostic violated the FOMC blackout rule and trading preclearance rules.

Bostic’s breaches included executing securities transactions during blackout periods, failing to accurately report certain transactions, holding U.S. Treasury bonds or notes exceeding the $50,000 limit, and not adhering to the preclearance system for trades. These actions were highlighted in the report.

Last October, Bostic admitted to improperly disclosing financial transactions over his five-year tenure, attributing the errors to a misinterpretation of personal investment policies. Amended disclosures revealed numerous unreported mutual fund transactions, many of which occurred during restricted periods around Fed policy meetings.

Why It Matters: The revelation of Bostic’s violations comes at a critical juncture for the Federal Reserve.

As the central bank grapples with economic uncertainties, the integrity of its officials is paramount. Bostic’s recent comments on potential rate cuts underscore the importance of transparency and trust in Fed communications.

In an interview in August, Bostic expressed caution about rate cuts, emphasizing the need for further economic data before making decisions.

