Apple Watch Ultra 3 Announcement Unlikely At Monday's 'Glowtime' Event, Says Top Analyst: 'I Also Wouldn't Rule Out…'

Over the weekend, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said Apple Inc. AAPL will not announce the Watch Ultra 3 on Monday.

What Happened: Gurman took to X, formerly Twitter, and said that he doesn’t expect the Apple Watch Ultra 3 to be announced at the tech giant’s “Glowtime” event.

Instead, he predicts that Apple will continue offering the Apple Watch Ultra 2, but with the addition of a new black color option.

“I also wouldn't rule out a delay to the new Watch SE,” he stated. While Apple has not said anything about these speculations, Gurman’s predictions have often been accurate.

See Also: AI Sector Bubble Concerns, Nvidia’s One-Stop Shop Ambition, And More: This Week In AI

I don't expect Apple to announce an Apple Watch Ultra 3 tomorrow. Instead, I expect the Ultra 2 sticks around and — finally — gains a black color option. I also wouldn't rule out a delay to the new Watch SE. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 9, 2024

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: This prediction comes in the wake of Apple’s confirmed annual iPhone launch event, named "Glowtime," scheduled for Monday, Sept.

The event was expected to showcase a variety of new products, including the highly-anticipated iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch SE, and the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

According to rumors and leaks, the Watch Series 10 is expected to debut a sleeker design with larger 45mm and 49mm displays, the Ultra 3 may retain its rugged look but gain a new processor, and the new Watch SE could introduce a more affordable plastic casing and larger screens.

Despite the hype around the iPhone 16, tech expert Gene Munster has suggested that the device’s launch might not significantly boost Apple’s shares as the anticipation is already factored into the stock.

Previously, Gurman had also cautioned against the hype surrounding the iPhone 16 super cycle, stating that consumers might have to wait for the best AI features.

Image via Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.