Mary Trump: Donald Trump Could Be 'Incredibly Dangerous': Why Muted Mic Won't Be Advantage For Ex-President At Tuesday Debate

Former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump weighed in on the upcoming debate between her uncle and Vice President Kamala Harris in the recent episode of her podcast that was aired on Thursday.

Counterintuitive Development: Donald Trump’s team wanting the mics muted was a rather counterintuitive development and is fascinating, Mary Trump said in the Nerd Avengers podcast. Political commentator Tara Setmayer, who joined as a guest on the podcast, said Donald Trump’s team this time aren’t C-listers of D-listers and includes very seasoned, veteran Republican campaign operatives such as Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles.

“They know that Donald Trump unfiltered with a mic where he can just blurt out crazy stuff…makes him look terrible to regular everyday Americans who will be tuned into this,” she said. She sees tens of millions of people watching this highly anticipated debate.

Setmayer said the muted mic situation is an advantage to Donald Trump but she sees Harris taking the fight to the enemy camp. “Kamala Harris is a prosecutor, she will prosecute him and it will be cross-examined in a way that he’s never been before in front of the American people and I think his campaign is bracing for it,” she said.

Mary Trump differed with her and said things have reached a tipping point. “A lot of people are sick and we have a different opponent here,” she said. Also Harris will be able to hear what he says, she added.

See Also: Venture Capitalist Naval Ravikant: Lawfare Against Trump Is ‘Disgusting Behavior’ That Could Turn US Into Dictatorship — ‘This Selective Prosecution Thing Is A Disaster’

Harris’ Advantage: Brian Karem, another political commentator, said Donald Trump was not going to be any different on the stage and his performance can only reinforce those who already support him. Harris, on the other hand, has the opportunity to convince those who for whatever reason are still sitting on the fence that she’s the better choice, he said.

“So far she has stuck to the script, and if she does that and and is levelheaded and sticks to the script and makes her points and goes after Donald where she can, she will cement that,” he said, adding that “Donald Trump is already fully in panic mode and there’s nothing worse than a cornered sewer rat.”

Damaged Personalities: Delving into Donald Trump’s psychology, his niece said damaged people, who have never resolved their trauma can become dangerous to other people. Referring to Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance, Mary Trump said “neither of these people was properly vetted, they were allowed to just show that their facade was believed to be real and it’s so incredibly dangerous.”

Mary Trump made the point when Setmayer said Vance has unresolved childhood issues that can be traced back to his strained relationship with his mother and Donald Trump has unresolved childhood trauma issues because of his father and mother treating him the way they did and loveless.

Did You Know?