Venture Capitalist Naval Ravikant: Lawfare Against Trump Is 'Disgusting Behavior' That Could Turn US Into Dictatorship — 'This Selective Prosecution Thing Is A Disaster'

Donald Trump is a victim of “selective prosecution,” said Naval Ravikant, investor and co-founder of venture capital firm AngelList, on an episode of SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly Show that premiered on Friday.

Trump’s Lawsuits: Ravikant said that the Democratic Party’s lawfare against Trump is “disgusting behavior” that could turn America into a banana republic, leading to a “one-party state better known as a dictatorship.” He added, “The moment you can start weaponizing the law against your enemy selectively that’s the beginning of the end.”

The venture capitalist said the charges brought up against Trump were really “trumped-up,” really “made up.” “You violated the statute of limitations, you tried to drum things up into a felony when there was no evidence of such. It was a mis-categorization of business expenses. When you have complex business dealings like I do and like many people, you can always find something,” he said.

Ravikant also criticized Trump’s opponent in the presidential race, stating, “If you want the case against Kamala Harris, it’s the fact that she was the D.A. of San Francisco, and San Francisco is a mess…after she advocated for George Gascon, the guy who is destroying LA by basically not prosecuting criminals and going after business owners.”

“This selective prosecution thing is a disaster,” he added. “And the people who are in Silicon Valley and the donors who are supporting this lawfare, they’re dead to me. These people are destroying the ground on which they stand.”

Voter Disposition: Most voters these days are single issue voters and not multiple issue voters, said Ravikant. A large part of Harris’ coalition are women who are upset about the Dobbs ruling, he said, referring to the Supreme Court ruling that took away women’s constitutional rights to abortion.

“I think they are just going to vote on that single issue and so each political party is a coalition of these single issues voters,” he said. “There are some dominant single issues that are driving the left just like there are on the right but you know that may help frame like why do they not care about the fact that her economic policies are disastrous well because they’re focused on abortion,” he added.

The venture capitalist noted that through human history all change, all revolution, all success did not come from the masses or the majority it came from a small organized group. So, the largest minority that is heavily organized that’s what wins, he said.

The left has a very clean and clear message, Ravikant said, adding that “We’re all equal you know, it’s all based on your identity that’s where your differentiation and diversity comes and not on ideology or capability like if you can do more than somebody else, if you’re better at something than anybody else that’s not diversity the diversity is based on skin color and gender and identity and sexual proclivity.”

This is a very powerful frame because it makes one a single issue voter, he said.

Freedom of Speech: Ravikant also weighed on Harris’ speech about clamping down on social media. People who go around saying things are a threat to democracy are usually the threats to democracy, he said.

“Evil comes from the desire to coerce, it comes from the desire to fix other people. Ironically these people have the most broken lives on their own,” Ravikant said, adding that they are miserable and don’t necessarily have happy home lives.

