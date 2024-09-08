Federal Reserve's Potential Rate Cut Pause, JPMorgan's Stock Market Warning, And More: This Week In Economics

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride with significant developments in the financial and political landscape. From the Federal Reserve’s potential pause on rate cuts to JPMorgan’s cautionary note on the stock market, the week was filled with intriguing stories. Let’s dive into the top five stories that made headlines.

Federal Reserve May Pause Rate Cuts

A leading economist has suggested that the Federal Reserve might be compelled to put a hold on its rate cuts in response to potential supply-side shocks. However, it’s unlikely that the Fed will reverse its course.

JPMorgan’s Warning On Stock Market

JPMorgan has issued a warning that the anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts may not significantly boost the stock market. The bank suggests that the Fed will start easing but in a more reactive manner.

Private Employment Misses Forecasts

Private sector job growth in August was significantly slower than economists’ estimates, indicating a softening labor market. The growth of 99,000 jobs sharply missed forecasts of 140,000.

Paul Krugman Criticizes Musk And Trump’s Plans

Nobel laureate Paul Krugman has voiced concerns over the proposed federal spending cuts by Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Krugman warns that these cuts pose risks to Medicare and Social Security.

Kamala Harris’s Tax Deduction Initiative

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to unveil a $50K tax deduction for new small businesses. This move is seen as a counter to Trump’s economic policies and an attempt to win over middle-class voters ahead of the 2024 election.

