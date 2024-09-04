Trump Vs. Harris: Poll Shows Former President Leading Among Veterans And Active Service Members, But Support Declines Since 2016

Former President Donald Trump is currently leading Vice President Kamala Harris among veterans, active service members, and their families, according to a recent survey.

What Happened: The poll conducted by Change Research shows Trump leading Harris 51% to 41% among veterans. Among active-duty members, guardsmen, and reservists, Trump leads 49% to 44%. The margin is narrower among family members of veterans, with Trump edging out Harris 47% to 45%, reported The Hill.

Pollsters noted that Trump’s support from veterans, active-duty members, and their families has decreased since the 2016 election. Trump's lead among veterans has dropped from 19 percentage points in 2016 to 10 points now.

When asked why they no longer support Trump, 53% of those who voted for him at least once cited his comments, attitudes, and policies towards veterans and service members. The Change Research poll was conducted from Aug. 23-29 among 1,703 veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. The margin of error is 2.5 percentage points.

See Also: Mark Cuban Tells Elon Musk ‘Delete Your Account’ After Tech Billionaire Calls Tucker Carlson’s Latest Episode On WW2 And Churchill ‘Worth Watching’

Why It Matters: This poll comes at a critical time as the 2024 election season heats up. President Joe Biden is set to accuse Russia of attempting to interfere with the upcoming election, emphasizing the security of the election infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Trump has been vocal about his concerns regarding global conflicts, warning of a “great possibility of World War III” and criticizing the current administration’s foreign policy in a recent interview with podcaster Lex Fridman.

Additionally, Vice President Harris has been making strides in key swing states, where she has shown a lead over Trump for the first time. This development could pave the way for a potential narrow victory for Harris.

Harris is also set to unveil a $50,000 tax deduction initiative for small businesses, aiming to counter Trump’s economic policies and win over middle-class voters.

Read Next:

Image via Wikimedia Commons