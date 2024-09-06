What's Going On With Netflix Stock Friday?

Netflix Inc NFLX shares are trading lower by 2.77% to $664.89 Friday afternoon amid overall market weakness. The streaming giant is caught in the crossfire of heightened investor concerns about economic uncertainty and a softening labor market, which triggered a broader “risk-off” sentiment across financial markets.

Market-Wide Weakness Amplifies Netflix's Decline: The U.S. economy added just 142,000 nonfarm jobs in August, significantly below the projected 160,000, sparking concerns over a slowing labor market.

This weaker hiring data, combined with elevated wage growth (0.4% month-over-month), created an environment of uncertainty that disproportionately affected high-growth tech stocks, such as Netflix, which are particularly sensitive to economic slowdowns and fluctuations in consumer spending.

Read Also: Treasury Yields Plunge, TLT ETF Tops $100, VIX Spikes As 50-Basis-Point Rate Cut Odds Soar In Response To Jobs Data

Impact on Consumer Discretionary Spending: Netflix's business model, reliant on subscription revenues, is closely tied to consumer discretionary spending. In times of economic uncertainty or slowing wage growth, households often reassess non-essential expenses such as streaming services.

With the August jobs report signaling weaker labor market conditions, there are growing concerns that the potential for job losses or wage stagnation could erode consumer spending power, particularly in sectors like entertainment.

While wages grew 0.4% month-over-month, outpacing expectations, inflationary pressures and the uncertain outlook for job stability could weigh on discretionary services such as Netflix. Historically, periods of economic weakness have coincided with slower subscriber growth, or even churn, as consumers seek to cut back on optional expenses.

Read Also: Job Creation Falls Short Of Expectations In August, Unemployment Rate Ticks Lower, Wage Growth Soars

Is NFLX A Good Stock To Buy?

An investor can make a few decisions when deciding whether a stock is a good buy. In addition to valuation metrics and price action which you can find on Benzinga's quote pages – like Netflix‘s page for example – there are factors like whether or not a company pays a dividend or buys a large portion of its stock each quarter.

These are known as capital allocation programs. Netflix does not pay a dividend, but obviously has a few ways it can return value to shareholders. Feel free to search Benzinga's dividend calendar for the next company that is due to pay a dividend and determine what kind of yield you can earn for holding a share of the company.

For example, if you're looking to earn an annualized return of 13.71%, you'll need to buy a share of Pennant Park Investment by the Sep. 16, 2024. Once done, you can expect to receive a nominal payout of $0.08 on Oct. 1, 2024.

Buyback programs are obviously different and highly variable. A company can approve a buyback program and purchase shares as it sees fit over the course of time in which the buyback was authorized. Looking through the latest news on Netflix will often yield whether or not the company has approved a buyback program recently. Buyback programs usually serve as a support for share prices, serving as a backstop for demand.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NFLX has a 52-week high of $711.33 and a 52-week low of $344.73.

Image by Tumisu from Pixabay