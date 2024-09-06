McDonald's Rolls Out Smaller McFlurry In Sustainable Packaging As It Eyes Full Shift To Renewable Coverings By 2025-End

Big changes are coming to McDonald’s Corp. MCD McFlurry dessert starting Sept. 10. The fast-food giant will introduce a smaller version of the treat and serve it in more sustainable containers.

What Happened: McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that it will replace the plastic lids previously used for McFlurrys with “a more environmentally friendly four-flap cup.” This change aligns with the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce plastic waste.

Last year, McDonald’s replaced the McFlurry’s hollow-handle plastic spoon with a smaller, more sustainable plastic utensil. “Packaging updates like this matter,” said Michael Gonda, McDonald’s chief impact officer for North America, in a statement.

McFlurrys are already served in four-flap cups in some international markets, including Canada and Indonesia. This move brings McDonald’s closer to its goal of sourcing all packaging from renewable, recycled, or certified materials by the end of 2025.

Why It Matters: This initiative is part of McDonald’s broader strategy to address environmental concerns and align with global sustainability goals. In May 2021, Animal Rebellion blockaded four McDonald’s distribution centers in the UK, demanding a shift to plant-based foods. This event highlighted the growing pressure on fast-food chains to adopt more sustainable practices.

Additionally, prominent figures like Bill Gates have publicly acknowledged the environmental impact of traditional food production. Gates, who is committed to combating climate change, has expressed his conflicted feelings about enjoying cheeseburgers, which he calls a “climate disaster.”

McDonald’s is also making significant investments to expand its presence in the UK and Ireland. In August, the company announced a bold £1 billion plan to open over 200 new locations in the region. This expansion is part of McDonald’s strategy to grow its market share.

Photo courtesy: McDonald’s