What's Going On With Microsoft Stock Thursday?

Microsoft Corp MSFT shares are trading flat Thursday and lower by 3% over the trailing week, as traders and investors digest this week’s key economic data.

ADP data Thursday showed weaker-than-expected private sector job growth, which can signal a slowing economy. Market participants will be watching carefully as Thursday’s ADP data suggests Friday’s official payroll report may come in weaker-than-anticipated.

What To Know: Investors might fear that a cooling labor market could dampen consumer spending and reduce demand for tech products and services.

August saw 99,000 jobs added, below the 140,000 expected, marking the fifth month of slowing growth.

Tech companies like Microsoft are less directly impacted by labor trends compared to sectors like retail or hospitality. However, broader economic slowdowns can weigh on business investment in software and services.

Read Also: Can Small-Cap Companies Thrive With AI And Interest Rate Cuts? One Company Says Yes

What Else: Slower job growth can also increase uncertainty around Federal Reserve policy. A weak labor market might make it less likely for the Fed to raise interest rates, which would typically benefit tech stocks by keeping borrowing costs lower for companies and supporting higher valuations.

Meanwhile, the stronger-than-expected services sector activity could provide some relief, but mixed signals (i.e., services up but labor market cooling) create uncertainty. Microsoft's stock might react to this mixed sentiment, leading to short-term volatility as investors assess the broader economic direction.

Read Also: S&P 500 Earnings Could Face Major Swings Under Harris Or Trump Tax Plans, Goldman Sachs Warns

How To Buy MSFT Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Microsoft — be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy ‘fractional shares,' which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share. For example, some stock, like Berkshire Hathaway, or Amazon.com, can cost thousands of dollars to own just one share. However, if you only want to invest a fraction of that, brokerages will allow you to do so.

In the the case of Microsoft, which is trading at $407.62 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 0.24 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to ‘go short' a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Microsoft has a 52-week high of $468.35 and a 52-week low of $309.45.

Read Also:

Image: Shutterstock