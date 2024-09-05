Shrouded In Secrecy So Far, NSA To Unveil Classified Missions In Upcoming 'No Such Podcast' Series: What You Need To Know

The National Security Agency or NSA has announced the launch of a new series, “No Such Podcast,” where it will reveal stories of its past missions.

What Happened: The podcast, set to be available starting Sept. 5, will initially delve into foreign signals intelligence and cybersecurity.

The agency’s operations have been shrouded in secrecy for years, with the public’s understanding of its activities largely coming from leaks, such as those by former contractor Edward Snowden in 2013.

The inaugural episode of “No Such Podcast” will recount a declassified story of the NSA’s signals intelligence contributions to the U.S. government’s efforts to neutralize Osama bin Laden.

The NSA intends to release six weekly episodes of “No Such Podcast” through mid-October. The podcast will be accessible on popular platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and YouTube.

“Because it’s sensitive, we can’t talk about some of our work, but it’s time to start telling more stories that we can talk about, sharing more of that expertise, and highlighting these incredible public servants,” stated Sara Siegle, NSA's chief of strategic communications, in a press release.

Why It Matters: The NSA’s decision to share its past missions comes in the wake of a history of secrecy and controversy.

In 2013, a massive surveillance effort by the NSA and FBI on consumer services was leaked by government contractor Snowden.

This leak exposed a government program called PRISM, which harvested user data from major Silicon Valley companies. The NSA’s new podcast series could be seen as an attempt to increase transparency and rebuild public trust.

Earlier this year, conservative media personality and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, alleged that the NSA spied on him two years ago and again before his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

