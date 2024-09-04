A new patent from Ford Motor Company F could change the way drivers and passengers experience advertisements.

What Happened: The Detroit-based automaker is not new to filing patents. In recent years, it devised an idea for drones to provide roadside assistance and electric vehicles that charge while they drive.

The company's latest patent is for an advertising system that could be used in future Ford vehicles. It would target advertisements based on s driver's ending destination and/or the conversation held with the passenger.

As reported by Ford Authority, Ford filed the patent in February 2023 and had the patent published on Aug. 29, 2024.

The patent takes into account items like the driver’s GPS, current location and speed of the vehicle to select which ads to show inside the vehicle.

Ford could also select a number of ads to display each drive based on user preference and past history of interaction with ads, the patent says.

The patent shows that the audio signals inside the vehicle could also be used. That could mean more ads being displayed if the driver and passenger aren't carrying on lengthy conversations.

Why It's Important: Ford previously filed a patent for its in-vehicle advertising that could use the vehicle's cameras to scan nearby billboards and display ads related to the subject matter of the billboards inside the vehicle.

A similar patent was also filed for potential advertisements and images to be displayed on windows inside the vehicle.

Being exposed to advertisements isn't new for drivers or passengers. After all, vehicles are targeted by billboards and radio ads.

Just because Ford filed the patent doesn't mean that the new advertisement method will come to fruition.

