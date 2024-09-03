US Military Slams Houthi's 'Reckless Acts Of Terrorism' After Yemen Rebels Strike 2 Oil Tankers In Red Sea

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have reportedly attacked two crude oil tankers in the Red Sea, as confirmed by the U.S. military.

What Happened: The Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran, targeted the Saudi-flagged “Amjad” and the Panama-flagged “Blue Lagoon I.” The U.S. military has termed these attacks as “reckless acts of terrorism,” Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attack on the Blue Lagoon using multiple missiles and drones, but have not commented on the attack on the Saudi tanker. The U.S. Central Command has confirmed that both tankers were hit by two ballistic missiles and a one-way attack uncrewed aerial system.

Both vessels were transporting crude oil, with the Amjad carrying approximately two million barrels, as per the U.S. military. Despite the attacks, the ships continued their journey without any significant damage or casualties.

Why It Matters: These attacks have raised alarm bells for Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter. The nation has been on high alert due to Houthi missiles targeting ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis, supported by Iran, are embroiled in a bitter conflict with Saudi Arabia, which is trying to disentangle itself from a complex war in Yemen.

Over 70 attacks have been launched by the Houthis, resulting in the sinking of two vessels, the seizure of another, and at least three seafarer deaths. The Joint Maritime Information Center reported that the Blue Lagoon I was targeted because other vessels within its company structure had recently made port calls in Israel.

The Houthi rebels have previously claimed to have launched a “homemade hypersonic missile” at a civilian ship sailing under the Liberian flag in the Arabian Sea in June.

