Elon Musk Says Brazilian Government Assets Can Be Seized After X, SpaceX Property Confiscated: 'Hope Lula Enjoys Flying Commercial'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has threatened to seize Brazilian government assets unless property belonging to his companies X, formerly Twitter and SpaceX is returned.

What Happened: On Monday, Musk took to X, and threatened to seize Brazilian government assets in a reciprocal move unless they returned the “illegally seized” property of X and SpaceX.

He made this statement while sharing a news piece about the U.S. seizing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s airplane in the Dominican Republic.

“Unless the Brazilian government returns the illegally seized property of X and SpaceX, we will seek reciprocal seizure of government assets too,” Musk wrote in his post, adding, “Hope Lula enjoys flying commercial,” referring to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

See Also: Trump Misunderstands Taiwan’s Role In Chip Industry, Says Economy Minister: ‘The President Has A Lot On His Plate’

Unless the Brazilian government returns the illegally seized property of 𝕏 and SpaceX, we will seek reciprocal seizure of government assets too.



Hope Lula enjoys flying commercial. https://t.co/ghZc11B4Hl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2024

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: This threat from Musk comes in the wake of a series of events that have strained relations between Musk, his companies, and the Brazilian government.

On the same day as Musk’s post, the Brazilian President stated that his country should set a global example of how to handle Musk. “The world is not obliged to put up with Musk’s far-right ideology just because he is rich.”

Last month, a Brazilian Supreme Court justice called for an immediate halt to the operations of social media platform X intensifying the ongoing dispute between the court and the tech mogul.

Musk earlier announced that SpaceX would continue to provide Starlink satellite internet services to the Brazilian military and other users after the country's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes froze the company’s finances.

Image via Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.