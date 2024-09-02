Russia's Nuclear Missile Deployment Site Identified By US Researchers, Launchpads Reportedly Under Construction

Two U.S. researchers have pinpointed what they believe to be the deployment site for Russia’s new nuclear-powered cruise missile, the 9M370 Burevestnik. The site is located in Vologda, Russia, approximately 295 miles north of Moscow.

What Happened: Using satellite images from Planet Labs taken on Jul. 26, the researchers identified a construction project adjacent to a nuclear warhead storage facility known as Vologda-20 or Chebsara. Decker Eveleth, an analyst with the CNA research organization, identified nine horizontal launch pads under construction, protected by high berms, Reuters reported on Monday.

Eveleth and Jeffery Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey concluded that the site is likely for the Burevestnik missile, also known as SSC-X-9 Skyfall by NATO. The missile is touted by Russian President Vladimir Putin as having an almost unlimited range and the ability to evade U.S. missile defenses.

However, some Western experts question the missile’s strategic value and its potential risks, including radiation hazards. The identification of the site suggests Russia is moving forward with the missile’s deployment despite its checkered test history.

Why It Matters: This development comes amid heightened military activities and nuclear posturing by Russia. In May, Russia announced plans for a tactical nuclear weapons exercise, citing perceived threats from Western nations. This move was seen as a direct response to what Russia called “provocative statements and threats” from the West.

Earlier in February, U.S. intelligence suggested that Russia might be developing a nuclear-powered device aimed at disrupting satellite electronics rather than a nuclear warhead. This raised concerns about the potential for space-based conflicts.

In November, Russia successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile from its new nuclear submarine, Emperor Alexander III. This was part of a broader strategy to showcase its military capabilities amid rising tensions with the West.

Additionally, leaked Russian military documents in February revealed a surprisingly low operational threshold for the use of tactical nuclear weapons, indicating that Russia might consider their use early in a conflict with a major global power.

