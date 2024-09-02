Cathie Wood Congratulates Elon Musk On xAi Milestone After AI Firm Brings 100K Nvidia GPU Colossus Cluster Online In Just 122 Days: 'Many Big Announcements Ahead'

Cathie Wood, the head of Ark Invest, congratulated Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and his xAI team on Monday for successfully bringing the Colossus 100,000 H100 training cluster online in just 122 days.

What Happened: Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, and announced the Colossus cluster, which comprises 100,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs.

“Colossus is the most powerful AI training system in the world. Moreover, it will double in size to 200k (50k H200s) in a few months,” he stated, adding, “Excellent work by the team, Nvidia and our many partners/suppliers.”

Wood shared Musk’s post and congratulated the tech billionaire and his team saying, “Congratulations to you and the rest of the xAI team on the first of many big announcements ahead.”

Impressive! Congratulations to you and the rest of the @xai team on the first of many big announcements ahead. https://t.co/AImAsrIiAN — Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood) September 2, 2024

Following his announcement, Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, expressed pride in his company's role in bringing such a massive system online in just 122 days.

This development follows xAI’s $6 billion fundraising in May, which valued the company at $24 billion.

Why It Matters: The launch of the Colossus cluster is the latest in a series of significant developments for xAI. In June 2024, it was reported that xAI had seen an influx of former Tesla employees, sparking controversy over Musk’s talent acquisition strategies.

In July, the tech mogul revealed plans to discuss a potential $5 billion investment in xAI with the Tesla board, signaling his confidence in the potential of his AI startup.

Last month, xAI launched Grok-2, a chatbot that rivaled established AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

