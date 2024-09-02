Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Endorses Swedish VPN Service After Elon Musk's X Gets Banned In Brazil

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter, now known as X, endorsed a Swedish VPN (Virtual Private Network) service after Brazil banned the platform.

What Happened: Dorsey posted a link to Mullvad VPN and a browser on his X account. This action aligns with his advocacy for technologies that enhance user privacy and reduce corporate control.

Notably, Mullvad VPN is known for its focus on user privacy – the service does not store any user logs or data.

Elon Musk, owner of X, recently posted a meme suggesting VPN companies are profiting from Brazil’s ban on the platform.

Dorsey’s promotion of VPNs can be seen as a push for users to take control of their online privacy amid increasing scrutiny of data privacy laws.

Dorsey has been vocal about decentralization, emphasizing technologies that allow users to bypass geographical restrictions and maintain anonymity online.

Why It Matters: The ban on X in Brazil follows a protracted conflict between the Brazilian Supreme Court and Musk. On Friday Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered an immediate suspension of X operations, citing non-compliance with court orders and imposing fines of nearly $9,000 per day on users attempting to access the platform via VPNs.

This decision came after months of escalating tensions between Musk and the Brazilian judiciary.

Musk announced that SpaceX would provide Starlink services for free to Brazilian users, despite the freezing of Starlink’s finances by the court. Musk’s move aims to ensure continued internet access in Brazil, highlighting the ongoing struggle over digital rights and free speech.

In May, Dorsey had expressed support for Musk’s approach to platform policies, referring to X as “freedom technology.” This endorsement aligns with Dorsey’s recent actions promoting VPNs, reinforcing his stance on decentralization and user privacy.

Additionally, Musk has voiced concerns about potential threats to free speech in the U.S. if political figures like Vice President Kamala Harris gain power. He warned that the challenges faced by X in Brazil could be mirrored in the U.S. under certain political leadership.

