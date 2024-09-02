Trump Vs. Harris: New Poll Shows Vice President Preserves Pre-DNC Lead, But Needs To Address 3 Key Issues Ahead Of November Election

Vice President Kamala Harris has won over voters with her campaign style, although she will have to address a few issues ahead of the November election, according to the results of poll results published Sunday.

The Tally: Harris had a four-point lead over her Republican rival Donald Trump, among Americans who plan to vote in the Nov. 5 election, in the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted between Aug. 23 and 27. The findings are based on 2,496 completed interviews.

The pollster noted that the four-point lead is roughly in line with the ABC News Washington Post/Ipsos poll conducted before the Democratic National Convention that was held in Chicago on Aug. 19-22.

Further probing of Harris’ supporters showed that while 64% strongly supported her, 18% supported her with reservations, and 19% supported her because they disliked the other candidates. A similar break-up of Trump supporters showed that 60% strongly supported him, 31% supported him with reservations, and 9% supported him because they disliked the other candidates.

Following the DNC, 56% said Harris is handling her campaign well, while 42% rated her handling as poor. This proportion was at 41% and 57%, respectively, for Trump

On the Sept. 10 debate, 43% picked Harris as the potential winner compared to 37% who said they expect Trump to win. On the other hand, 18% said they either expect a tie or don’t expect either of them to win.

Harris outdoes Trump in terms of voters’ view on who is better qualified to serve as president, with the tally at 53%-47% in her favor. This was, however, unchanged from the tally seen before the DNC.

See Also: Scaramucci: Trump Wins Billionaires’ Support Despite Coming Off As ‘Raging Lunatic,’ Harris Backs A ‘Ridiculously Stupid Idea’

Kennedy’s Impact: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has suspended his campaign as an independent and has endorsed Trump, hasn’t made much of a difference with his move, the poll found. Seventy-nine percent of Americans said neither Kennedy’s suspension nor his endorsement of the former president made any difference to her choice.

While 12% said Kennedy’s backing of Trump made them more likely to throw their weight behind the latter, about 9% said they were now less likely to support him.

The Trust Factor: Trump holds an edge when it concerns issues like economy, inflation, and immigration, with the former president leading Harris by 9% on the perceived ability to handle the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, by 8% on the economy, and 8% on inflation.

That said, Americans backed Harris as more trustworthy for protecting democracy (+7 points) and for appointments to the Supreme Court (+5 points.)

The vice president also has a decisive advantage over Trump on perceived mental and physical fitness, edging out the former by a 57%-25% margin on physical health and by a 47%-37% margin on mental sharpness. This is a sharp contrast from the position when President Joe Biden was still in contention, and he trailed Trump on both aspects.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock