Scaramucci: Trump Wins Billionaires' Support Despite Coming Off As 'Raging Lunatic,' Harris Backs A 'Ridiculously Stupid Idea'

On his weekly podcast, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci delved into how Vice President Kamala Harris fared in her recent public appearances and also the potential secret weapon that Donald Trump may have on hand.

DNC Speech Impact: Harris did not get the biggest bump in the polls that she deserved, said Scaramucci in the latest episode of the Rest Is Politics US podcast. “I thought her speech was great but it’s telling you something that I think her strategists know: minds are made up,” he said.

The businessman and founder of SkyBridge Capital said the vice president did a very good job and that she is running an “incredibly disciplined campaign.”

But Scaramucci expressed fears concerning her substance, adding that if she were to tell people that Democrats would tax unrealized gains, she will lose the election. The richest people are taxed and the government gets a majority of the share of the profits they make and if the latter is going to tax the investments of the former is making on their share of the income invested, it is going to be basically a disincentive, he said. “So, it’s a ridiculously stupid idea,” he added.

See Also: Trump Vs. Harris: Polling Veteran Nate Silver Says Vice President Has 97% Chance Of Winning Electoral College if She Secures This Pivotal State

Trump Can’t Stay On Message: Although it would benefit Trump to stay on message, Scaramucci said that Trump is never going to do that since he is a “pure narcissist.” The ex-White House aide also said he sees Corey Lewandowski, who was recently brought back to Trump’s campaign team, as the ex-president’s “secret weapon.”

Chris LaCivita, who was also rehired, and Lewandowski are going to be at odds as they see the world differently but they are going to try very hard to stay composed because they have got a sprint here for the next 68 days, he added.

Trump, however, is not on message; he sounds like a “raging lunatic,” Scaramucci said. The businessman said his billionaire friends threw their weight behind Trump despite that because of the tax issue.

Sept. 10 Debate: The Harris campaign’s attempt at getting the microphone left on during the Sept. 10 debate could be a mistake, said Scaramucci. “They’re trying to push him and they’re trying to say ‘Hey! let’s get the mics open you know, you’re the big bully you want to be talking and you want to talk over Vice President Harris,’ but he’s not stupid, he knows it that the way that rules were set up were to his advantage and so I don’t think he’s going to break on that and I think they have to fold on that I think,” he said.

Scaramucci also listed things that the Harris team should focus on while prepping her for the debate. “Number one – you’ve got to be on offense,” he said, adding that when Trump starts on you, you got to go on offense.

The other thing Harris should do is to feather in on some words such as “small” and “old,” he added.

Check This Out: