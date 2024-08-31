Trump's Campaign Slapped With Lawsuit Threat After Jack White Calls Them 'Fascists'- 'You Should Lose Every Military Family's Vote Immediately!'

Jack White of the White Stripes has condemned Donald Trump‘s campaign as “fascists” and threatened legal action after an aide used a clip of the band’s 2003 hit “Seven Nation Army” in a pro-Trump social media post.

Margo Martin, Trump’s deputy director of communications, shared a brief 10-second video showing Trump boarding a plane for campaign events, with the band’s music playing in the background, according to The Guardian.

This move clearly angered White, who has joined a growing list of musicians objecting to their music being used as a soundtrack for Trump’s efforts to reclaim the White House.

Also Read: Trump Vs. Foo Fighters: Former President Uses Song ‘My Hero’ At Rally Without Permission, Band Pledges Royalties Donation To Harris Campaign

On Instagram, White expressed his outrage, warning that he would pursue legal action against the campaign for using his music, adding this to Margo Martin’s already lengthy list of legal issues.

White posted, “Oh… Don’t even think about using my music you fascists. Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.)”

This spat follows a recent demand by the Swedish band Abba for Trump to cease using their music, which was featured at a campaign rally alongside footage of the group. Other prominent artists who have protested the use of their music by Trump or his staff include Céline Dion, Beyoncé, Johnny Marr of the Smiths, the family of the late soul singer Isaac Hayes, and the estate of the late Irish pop star Sinéad O’Connor, The Guardian added.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Read Next:

Photo: Wikimedia Commons