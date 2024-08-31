Rudy Giuliani's Legal Troubles Deepen: Former Georgia Election Workers Seek To Seize Assets

The two former Georgia election workers who scored a $148 million defamation victory against Rudy Giuliani are now demanding a court order to seize his assets.

They want him to cough up cash, jewelry, and his expensive Upper East Side apartment and are pushing to be appointed as receivers for his Palm Beach condominium, reported Politico.

They also hit him with a federal lawsuit, accusing him of trying to dodge creditors by falsely declaring his Florida property as his primary residence to secure “homestead” protection under state law.

The actions by Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss follow a judge’s dismissal of Giuliani’s bankruptcy case, clearing the path for them to pursue his assets. Last year, Freeman and Moss secured a defamation victory against the former New York mayor for his false claims of their involvement in 2020 election fraud.

If Freeman and Moss succeed in seizing Giuliani’s assets and placing him into receivership, it would mark another significant blow for him, Politico added. Alongside the defamation defeat, Giuliani has faced additional setbacks, including an indictment in Arizona’s fake elector case in April and disbarment in New York in July.

In a court filing, Freeman and Moss’s attorneys argued that seizing assets and implementing receivership is crucial because “Mr. Giuliani has repeatedly shown he will never willingly comply with court orders, let alone settle the Plaintiffs’ judgment voluntarily,” the report added.

A spokesman for Giuliani, Ted Goodman, complained that “the justice system has been weaponized against Mayor Giuliani and so many others for strictly partisan political purposes.

“The appeal of the objectively unreasonable $148 million verdict hasn’t even been heard, yet opposing counsel continues to take steps designed to harass and intimidate Mayor Rudy Giuliani,” Goodman said, Politico added.

