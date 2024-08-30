Anthony Scaramucci Says Trump Campaign Staff Fear Him But Cash In On His Influence – 'He's A Vehicle For Their Pursuit Of Power'

Anthony Scaramucci, former White House Communications Director, has never been shy about voicing his opinions on Donald Trump. Having worked closely with Trump, Scaramucci is often critical of the former president, claiming to understand him all too well. In recent interviews, he predicted time and time again that Trump will lose the 2024 election because his approach has become “boring,” “old,” and “tired.”

Even though Scaramucci was and still is critical of Trump, it’s worth noting that Trump still has many supporters who like his direct, no-nonsense approach. Many believe his unconventional approach is needed to shake things up in Washington. Trump is also the only dominant figure in the Republican Party, and his influence in shaping the party's direction and policies over the last eight years is undeniable.

But, according to Scaramucci, the political landscape has shifted significantly since 2016, with millions of new voters who aren’t as easily swayed by Trump. One of Scaramucci’s key criticisms is how Trump’s campaign staff view him. He says that many of Trump’s team members fear him but still work with him because they benefit from his influence. “He's a vehicle for their pursuit of power,” Scaramucci says, emphasizing that Trump’s advisors and campaign staff are cashing in on his popularity despite recognizing his many flaws.

The former White House Communications Director under Trump says that the people closest to Trump focus more on loyalty and personal gain than any shared vision for the country.

He mentions Corey Lewandowski, whom Trump rehired even though they've had a rocky past. Scaramucci says Lewandowski was rehired not because he was the most qualified, but because he stayed loyal to Trump. According to Scaramucci, this is how Trump operates – he surrounds himself with people who will agree with him and help him stay in control.

Scaramucci is clear about Trump's limitations in the 2024 election. He says, “Trump maxes at about 47.5%, no matter which way you slice it. He just can't get above that. He never has in his political career.”

According to CNN, Scaramucci is one of more than 30 former Trump officials and advisors who have spoken out against his leadership and character. These include high-ranking officials like former Cabinet members, White House staff, and advisors who publicly criticized Trump, particularly his actions during and after his presidency.

