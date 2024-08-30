Beware Friday The 13th — Elon Musk Is Shutting Down X's San Francisco HQ On An Eerie Date

Elon Musk’s social media company, X, formerly known as Twitter, has reportedly announced the closure of its San Francisco headquarters on the eerie date of Friday, Sept. 13.

What Happened: X employees were informed about the closure of the San Francisco office through a brief note on Thursday, reported Fortune.

The San Francisco office, a one-million-square-foot Art Deco building, was leased by Twitter in 2012 with much celebration. The company’s presence was anticipated to revitalize the mid-market neighborhood.

However, after taking over Twitter two years ago, Musk implemented significant changes, including laying off thousands of employees and removing the large company sign from the building’s facade.

Before the closure date announcement, X employees were uncertain about the future of the San Francisco office. X CEO Linda Yaccarino had not provided any updates since an email in early August.

The San Francisco employees will be transferred to offices in San Jose or Palo Alto, California.

Meanwhile, X’s headquarters is expected to move to Texas. Musk’s other companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company, are also located in Texas.

Why It Matters: The closure of X’s San Francisco office marks a significant shift in Musk’s stance towards the city.

Previously in June, he had expressed his commitment to San Francisco despite the city’s challenges, stating, “San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend.”

However, a month later, Musk announced the relocation of SpaceX and X’s headquarters from California to Texas, criticizing Governor Gavin Newsom for policies that he claimed were “attacking both families and companies.”

