What's Going On With Li Auto Stock Today?

Li Auto Inc. LI shares are trading higher Thursday as the stock recovers from sharp losses following Wednesday's second-quarter earnings print.

The Details:

Li Auto shares are recovering from Wednesday’s losses after B of A Securities analyst Ming Hsun Lee maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target from $30 to $31 on Thursday. However, JP Morgan maintained its Neutral rating on Li Auto and lowered its price target from $21 to $19.

Li Auto shares fell sharply on Wednesday after the company's quarterly revenue missed analyst expectations and adjusted income from operations fell 57.4% year-over-year. Vehicle margin also declined by 230 basis points to 21%, mainly due to changes in product mix and pricing strategy.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Li Auto shares are moving on above-average volume slightly below the stock's 50-day moving average of $19.69.

Will LI Stock Go Up?

When trying to assess whether or not Li Auto will trade higher from current levels, it's a good idea to take a look at analyst forecasts.

Wall Street analysts have an average 12-month price target of $25 on Li Auto. The Street high target is currently at $31 and the Street low target is $19. Of all the analysts covering Li Auto, one has positive ratings, one has neutral ratings and no one has negative ratings.

In the last month, 2 analysts have adjusted price targets.

Stocks don't move in a straight line. The average stock market return is approximately 10% per year. Li Auto is 44.52% down year-to-date. The average analyst price target suggests the stock could have further upside ahead.

LI Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Li Auto shares are up 7.02% at $19.05 at the time of publication Thursday.

Image: Courtesy of Li Auto, Inc.