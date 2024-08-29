California AI Safety Bill That Got Thumbs Up From Elon Musk Awaits Gavin Newsom's Signatures Amid Tech Industry Resistance

On Wednesday, the California legislature gave the green light to a controversial AI safety bill, which has sparked a heated debate among tech companies.

What Happened: The SB 1047 calls for safety testing of advanced AI models that cost over $100 million to develop or require substantial computing power. The bill now awaits Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature, reported Reuters.

The bill has faced opposition from AI firms, who argue that the legislation could deter AI companies from operating in the state and hinder innovation.

It authorizes the state attorney general to sue non-compliant developers, especially in the event of an ongoing threat, such as AI taking over government systems.

It also necessitates developers to employ third-party auditors to evaluate their safety practices and offers additional protections to whistleblowers.

Why It Matters: Democratic Senator Scott Wiener (D-Calif.), the bill’s author, asserts the legislation is essential to protect the public from potential AI threats.

However, tech behemoths like Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Meta Platforms Inc. have voiced their concerns in letters to Wiener, the report noted.

The bill has stirred up a storm in the tech industry. Previously, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk publicly endorsed the bill, stating that it was a tough call but necessary. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has criticized the bill as well-intentioned but ill-informed.

On the other hand, two former OpenAI employees criticized the company’s opposition to the bill, warning of potential catastrophic harm to society without adequate safety precautions.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.