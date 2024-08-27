China Allocates $15B To Western Pacific Military Drills In 2023, Taiwanese Estimate Reveals Escalating Tensions

According to an unpublished Taiwanese estimate, China has reportedly dedicated around $15 billion, or 7% of its defense budget, to military exercises in the Western Pacific in 2023. This move underscores Beijing’s escalating military investment in the vicinity of Taiwan and neighboring regions.

What Happened: The internal study conducted by Taiwan’s armed forces offers a rare glimpse into China’s defense spending. Amid increasing regional tensions, the Asian powerhouse has been amplifying its military presence, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

China, viewing Taiwan as part of its territory, has not dismissed the possibility of using force to bring the democratically governed island under its control. The country is also entangled in territorial disputes over large parts of the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

“This unveils the rationale behind their resource allocation,” a senior Taiwan official briefed on the research stated.

“They are investing a significant amount of resources to gain control west of the First Island Chain.”

The First Island Chain is a series of archipelagos extending from Indonesia to Japan, encompassing the South China Sea and East China Sea.

When approached by Reuters, Taiwan’s defense ministry declined to comment on the figures but expressed apprehension over the Chinese Communist Party’s substantial military investment, which they believe threatens regional peace and global prosperity.

The study aimed to assist Taiwanese decision-makers in understanding China’s military resource distribution across regions and evaluating the perceived “gap” between Beijing’s intentions and capabilities. The $15.3 billion figure is roughly 85% of Taiwan’s 2023 defense budget and about 7% of China’s reported 2023 military spending.

Why It Matters: This development comes on the heels of U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan‘s historic visit to China in late August, during which strategic discussions on Taiwan and tariffs were on the agenda. This visit marked a significant step in implementing the common understandings reached between the Chinese and U.S. presidents at their San Francisco meeting.

Earlier in July, China suspended talks with the U.S. on arms control and nuclear proliferation in protest against the U.S.’s ongoing arms sales to Taiwan, which China strongly opposes. The U.S., a key ally and arms supplier to Taiwan, had recently approved a $500 million military financing package for Taiwan, along with $2 billion in loans and loan guarantees.

Photo by Andreanicolini on Shutterstock