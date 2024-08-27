Google Chrome To Trigger Vibrations On Your Smartphone When You Do This

Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOG-owned Google Chrome has introduced a new feature for Android users. The update includes a subtle vibration that occurs when users pull to refresh a page.

What Happened: The new haptic feedback feature is part of the Chrome 128 update. The vibration is triggered only when users pull down from the top of a page to refresh it, reported 9To5Google.

However, the refresh button in the three-dot overflow menu does not activate this feature.

The vibration feedback is a minor addition to the existing visual indicators — the spinner and loading bar underneath the Omnibox. The feature has been noticed on Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices, the report noted.

The Chrome 128 update is currently being rolled out to Android devices via the Play Store but is not yet widely available.

This update follows Google’s recent addition of the ability to color-code Tabs Groups on Android, ahead of Chrome’s planned release of saved groupings from the desktop.

Why It Matters: This update comes amidst a series of changes and challenges for Google Chrome. Earlier this month, Google’s parent company faced a revived lawsuit over allegations of collecting Chrome users' personal information without their consent.

The case was brought back to life by a U.S. appeals court, covering Chrome users since July 27, 2016.

Last month, Google also had to reverse its decision to ban cookies in Chrome due to industry and regulatory pressure. After years of efforts, conflicts, and delays, Google decided to allow Chrome users to choose whether to enable or disable cookies.

