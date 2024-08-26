Tesla's Optimus On Display At Beijing Robot Conference: Chinese Robotics Industry Gains Momentum With New Innovations

Tesla Inc.‘s TSLA Optimus humanoid robot was displayed at the World Robot Conference in Beijing, which began on Wednesday. The event saw a record 27 humanoid robots debut.

What Happened: While Chinese companies showcased robots performing various tasks like playing the zither and grabbing sodas, Tesla's Optimus remained stationary inside a clear box, reported CNBC on Sunday.

Elon Musk has previously claimed that Optimus can perform household chores and plans to test the robots in Tesla factories next year.

Investment in China's robotics industry has surpassed 100 billion yuan ($14.01 billion) over the past decade, according to Wei Cao of Lanchi Ventures. Cao anticipates that humanoid robots will achieve commercially viable use cases in manufacturing within the next year or two.

Several startups, including Shanghai-based Agibot and Shenzhen-based Stardust Intelligence, displayed their humanoid robots at the conference. Agibot plans to start deliveries in mid-October, while Stardust's robots demonstrated tasks like folding shirts and pouring wine.

Why It Matters: The competition between Tesla and Chinese companies in the robotics sector is intensifying. China’s push towards robotics is backed by President Xi Jinping‘s policy of fostering "new productive forces" in technology. Earlier this year, Beijing and Shanghai launched a $1.4 billion state-backed fund for robotics, emphasizing the country’s commitment to this sector.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recently published a blueprint targeting the mass production of humanoid robots by 2025. The country aims to support robotics startups to develop talent and “reshape the world” through advanced robotics.

Meanwhile, Musk has hinted at a delay in Tesla’s Optimus production timeline. Initially, Musk projected that Optimus would be performing useful tasks in Tesla factories by the end of this year, with external sales starting in 2025. However, he recently adjusted this timeline, stating that Optimus will “hopefully” be available for other companies by 2026.

