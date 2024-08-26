Tesla Engineer Says Enabling Cybertruck Owners To Use Power Outlets Onboard When Supercharging Will Be Difficult: Here's Why

Tesla Inc TSLA engineer Wes Morrill took to X on Sunday to explain to Cybertruck owners why they can’t use the power outlets on the vehicle while they are supercharging, and it seems like an issue that cannot be fixed easily.

What Happened: “The AC/DC converter used to take grid AC and convert it to DC to charge the HV battery is the same hardware used to generate the AC grid you use for your onboard power,” Morrill wrote on X.

When supercharging, DC voltage is being put directly into the vehicle battery, placing the power converter hardware at a standstill and not allowing the driver to use the power outlets.

While it is possible to resolve this, the fix will take “time to develop,” the Cybertruck lead engineer added.

The AC/DC converter used to take grid AC and convert it to DC to charge the HV battery is the same hardware used to generate the AC grid you use for your on board power. There are several powerstages in the AC/DC converter, so it may be possible to use one to charge at a limited… — Wes (@wmorrill3) August 25, 2024

Responding to another user who wondered why this wasn’t considered during the vehicle’s development, Morill said, “If you are charging with AC power, you likely can plug whatever needs power into the same grid supplying power for the truck. It’s a pretty small use case to need to AC charge and simultaneously grid form with the truck.”

If you are charging with AC power, you likely can plug whatever needs power into the same grid supplying power for the truck. It's a pretty small use case to need to AC charge and simultaneously grid form with the truck. — Wes (@wmorrill3) August 25, 2024

Why It Matters: The Cybertruck has multiple outlets to charge phones or tools in the front seat, back seat, and truck bed. The 120V/240V outlets in the truck bed, Tesla says, can also enable the Cybertruck to charge another EV or operate tools.

Tesla started delivering the Cybertruck in November 2023 and is currently ramping up production with the aim of delivering 250,000 units per year starting in 2025. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously said that production, and not demand, is the biggest hurdle in ramping up Cybertruck deliveries.

According to Kelley Blue Book estimates, Tesla sold 8,755 Cybertrucks in the second quarter in the U.S., and 2,803 in the first quarter.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock