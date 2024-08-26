Massachusetts Enforces Nighttime Curfews Amid Outbreak of Rare, Deadly Mosquito Virus

A rare but deadly mosquito-borne virus has prompted nearly a dozen Massachusetts communities to impose nighttime curfews and other restrictions.

What Happened: Massachusetts health officials confirmed the state’s first human case of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) this year. The patient, a man in his 80s, was exposed in Worcester County. Some communities are now at high or critical risk, the health agency announced on Saturday.

Plymouth, located about 40 miles south of Boston, has closed all public parks and fields from dusk until dawn.

"We have not seen an outbreak of EEE for four years in Massachusetts," said Robbie Goldstein, commissioner of the state's Department of Public Health. "We need to use all our available tools to reduce risk and protect our communities. We are asking everyone to do their part."

EEE is transmitted through mosquito bites and is rare but severe. About 30% of those infected die, and many survivors suffer ongoing neurological problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

See Also: THC Reverses Aging, Boosts Mental Capacity, New Study Suggests

Massachusetts health officials plan mosquito spraying between dusk and dawn in Plymouth and Worcester counties this week to curb the virus’s spread. Residents are advised to use mosquito repellents, drain standing water, wear protective clothing, and avoid outdoor activities during peak mosquito hours.

Symptoms of EEE include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, and drowsiness. There are no vaccines or specific treatments for the virus.

Why It Matters: The outbreak of EEE in Massachusetts highlights the ongoing global struggle against mosquito-borne diseases. Bill Gates emphasized the importance of tackling mosquito populations, which are responsible for millions of deaths annually due to diseases like malaria and dengue. Gates has been vocal about the need for innovative solutions to combat these deadly insects.

In 2022, Gates discussed a project in Medellín, Colombia, where scientists are breeding mosquitoes to outsmart the “world’s deadliest animal.” The initiative involves releasing sterile male mosquitoes to reduce populations.

Additionally, the recent dengue crisis in Brazil, exacerbated by urbanization and climate change, underscores the need for effective mosquito control. Forrest Innovations has been working on a solution that involves releasing sterile male mosquitoes to curb the spread of dengue.

Read Next:

Image via Pexels