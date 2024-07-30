Elon Musk Jokes About Telegram CEO's Claim Of 100 Biological Children, Says Genghis Khan Would Have Scoffed At Pavel Durov: 'Rookie Numbers LMAO'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk humorously responded to Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s claim of having over 100 biological children, comparing him with Mongol empire founder Genghis Khan.

What Happened: Durov recently claimed to have fathered more than 100 biological children in 12 different countries through sperm donation.

Musk posted,””Rookie numbers lmao" – Genghis Khan,” indicating that the historical Mongol leader, often associated with having numerous descendants, would have scoffed at Durov’s claim.

Why It Matters: Durov’s shocking revelation was shared with his 5.7 million subscribers on Telegram. He recalled his journey to sperm donation around 15 years ago at the request of his friend. He further stated his plans to open-source his DNA, allowing his biological children to easily find each other. This unusual announcement has stirred discussions across various platforms, with Musk’s humorous take adding to the buzz.

Wion News reported that Durov’s claim, if true, would place him among the ranks of individuals with the most biological offspring, a list historically topped by figures like Genghis Khan.

Musk has often raised alarms about population crisis in countries. In April, he expressed his concerns about the phenomenon of "demographic suicide" in wealthy nations. He pointed out the absence of an evolutionary response to the lack of new life, even if the number of people remains constant.

