RFK Jr.'s Running Mate Nicole Shanahan Invested $19M In Failed Campaign

Nicole Shanahan invested a staggering $19 million of her own money into Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s failed presidential campaign.

What Happened: Shanahan, Kennedy’s running mate, made a hefty contribution to their campaign. This included a $4 million donation to a pro-Kennedy super PAC. Kennedy is believed to have selected Shanahan as his running mate largely because of her ability to help finance the campaign.

Despite her financial support, Kennedy announced on Friday that he was suspending his campaign and endorsing former President Donald Trump.

In an interview on the “Impact Theory” podcast, Shanahan voiced her concerns about potentially drawing votes away from Trump.

“I did not put in tens of millions of dollars to be a spoiler candidate, I put in tens of millions of dollars to win to, to fix this country,” she said.

“There’s two options that we’re looking at and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump, or we draw somehow more votes from Trump,” added Shanahan in the interview.

Shanahan’s wealth, which includes a reported $1 billion from her divorce from former Alphabet co-founder Sergey Brin, enabled her to be one of the most significant self-funding candidates of the 2024 cycle, as noted by Bloomberg News.

However, her substantial investment did not result in electoral success for Kennedy.

Why It Matters: The unsuccessful campaign, despite the massive financial backing, highlights the unpredictable nature of political campaigns and the potential risks involved in such large-scale investments.

Shanahan’s decision to support Kennedy’s campaign, and her subsequent concerns about drawing votes away from Trump, reflect the complex dynamics and strategic considerations involved in political funding.

The case also underscores the fact that financial backing, even when substantial, does not guarantee electoral success.

