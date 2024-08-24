TV Audience For Kamala Harris' DNC Speech Surpasses Donald Trump's RNC Address By 22%

Kamala Harris‘ address at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) significantly outperformed performed Donald Trump‘s speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) by a whopping 22% in TV ratings.

What Happened: The ratings data, which combined viewership from seven networks, revealed that Harris’ speech scored a rating of 15, while Trump’s address trailed behind with a rating of 12.3.

Industry research firm Nielsen disclosed that the final night of the DNC averaged 26.2 million viewers across 15 networks, with Harris’ speech alone pulling in 28.9 million viewers. This made the fourth night of the convention the most viewed, with viewership increasing by 30% from the previous nights.

Overnight ratings for the acceptance speeches of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Seven networks combined:



Harris – 15.0 (10:30-11:15p)



Trump – 12.3 (10:30-12m)



Difference: 22% — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) August 23, 2024

Trump, who is known for his fixation with ratings, had earlier predicted that the RNC’s viewership numbers would be unsurpassable by the DNC. However, the DNC outpaced the RNC’s viewership totals for each day of the conventions.

Adding to Trump’s disappointment, the top market for Harris’ speech on the final day was reported to be West Palm Beach, Florida, located adjacent to his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Why It Matters: The higher viewership for Harris’ speech not only signifies her popularity but also indicates a potential shift in public sentiment towards the Democratic party. The fact that the top market for Harris’ speech was West Palm Beach, Florida, a location close to Trump’s estate, could be seen as a symbolic victory for the Democrats.

These ratings could also be a reflection of the public’s interest and engagement in the upcoming elections.

With the DNC outperforming the RNC in viewership for each day of the conventions, it suggests that the public is keenly following the political discourse and is invested in the election process.

