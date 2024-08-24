Kevin O'Leary Cautions Democrats About Kamala Harris: 'They Did The Same Thing With Hillary Clinton'

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary has issued a warning to Democrats about Kamala Harris as the party’s presidential candidate.

What Happened: O’Leary expressed his apprehensions about Harris during a Fox News appearance on Saturday. He insinuated that the party might be on the verge of repeating a previous blunder made with Hillary Clinton, who was widely expected to win but ultimately lost.

The investor also pointed out the absence of a comprehensive selection process for the nominee, contending that the party overlooked a chance to “suck up another week of airtime.”

In the interview with Fox, O’Leary said, “It's 50-50, she may win, she may lose. This whole party, the Democratic Party, is going to revisit what happened here because they did the same thing with Hillary Clinton. It was assumed she would win, they anointed her, she lost.”

He drew a parallel to a business sale, underscoring the significance of considering multiple offers before reaching a conclusion.

"I'm not saying she's going to lose, but I would have never let that happen if I'm selling a business. I tell my managers, never bring me one offer, bring me a process, show me there's no other bid out there that I want, then I'll make a decision if I'm selling. I was amazed they didn't do that here," he told the outlet.

O’Leary’s remarks follow the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where Harris was hailed as the party’s nominee.

Why It Matters: O’Leary’s warning to the Democrats comes at a crucial time, as the party is gearing up for the upcoming elections. His comparison of the nomination process to a business sale highlights the importance of strategic decision-making in politics.

The lack of a thorough selection process, according to O’Leary, could potentially lead to a repeat of the 2016 election scenario.

The Democrats’ decision to place Harris at the forefront of their party is a significant move, and the potential implications of this decision are yet to unfold.

