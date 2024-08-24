Here's How Meta Thwarted Iranian Hackers' Attempt To Target Trump And Biden

Meta Platforms Inc. has neutralized a threat from Iranian hackers who were reportedly aiming at key figures linked to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: On Friday, Meta reported that it had successfully blocked a “small cluster” of WhatsApp accounts associated with the hackers.

These accounts are believed to be linked to an Iranian hacking group known as APT42, a group previously identified by tech giants like Google as an “Iranian state-sponsored cyber espionage actor.”

The hackers were reportedly targeting political and diplomatic officials, public figures, and individuals in Israel, Iran and the U.K. Meta, however, confirmed that there was no evidence of any WhatsApp users’ accounts being compromised.

Meta’s security team was able to identify APT42’s involvement after analyzing suspicious messages reported by users. The fraudulent accounts were posing as technical support for AOL, Google, Yahoo, and Microsoft.

This incident has come to light as Meta is under increased scrutiny for its platforms’ potential for exploitation and manipulation, particularly with the upcoming November election.

Why It Matters: Meta’s swift action against the Iranian hackers is a significant step in ensuring the security of its users, especially those in high-profile positions. This incident underscores the persistent threat of cyber-espionage and the importance of robust security measures in protecting user data.

The incident also highlights the challenges Meta faces in maintaining the integrity of its platforms, especially in the context of political manipulation. With the upcoming November election, the company’s ability to prevent such attacks will be closely watched.

As Meta continues to navigate these challenges, its commitment to user security and platform integrity will be crucial in maintaining user trust and its market position.

