'Cripple China's Economy Overnight' – Hedge Funder Kyle Bass Gives Roadmap To Protect Taiwan: 'The USA Holds The Cards And We Had Better Start Acting Like It'

Influential investor Kyle Bass recently expressed his views on the potential of the U.S. to impact China’s economy amid rising tensions over Taiwan.

What Happened: On Friday, Kyle Bass, a prominent hedge fund manager, took to X to share his perspective on the ongoing geopolitical tensions between China and Taiwan.

Bass responded to a post on X by Elbridge Colby, who expressed skepticism about the ability of democratic countries to support Taiwan against China.

What's being lost in @ElbridgeColby ‘s fatalist views of the certain demise of Taiwan 🇹🇼 is the fact that the United States controls China's access and ability to use USD around the world. We broke Russia to bring the wall down…and we can break China in very short order. 🧵 https://t.co/2rWRhELJ78 — 🇺🇸 Kyle Bass 🇹🇼 (@Jkylebass) August 23, 2024

Bass argued that the U.S. has significant leverage over China due to its control over China’s access and ability to use USD globally.

He further stated, “We broke Russia to bring the wall down…and we can break China in very short order.”

In a subsequent post on X, Bass highlighted that China’s economy is heavily reliant on imports, which are paid for in USD. He suggested that by sanctioning China's State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and Joint Stock Banks, the U.S. could potentially cripple China’s economy overnight.

Each day, China imports anywhere between 11-13 million barrels of crude oil, 8.5 bcf of LNG and 40% of its food. Xi is forced to pay USD for these imports. If we sanction China's SOE and Joint Stock Banks, we will cripple China's economy overnight. — 🇺🇸 Kyle Bass 🇹🇼 (@Jkylebass) August 23, 2024

Why It Matters: Bass’ comments come amid escalating tensions between China and Taiwan. His tweets suggest that the U.S. holds significant power in this geopolitical scenario due to its control over China’s access to the global financial system.

This perspective underscores the potential economic implications of the ongoing political tensions and the role of the U.S. in influencing the outcome.

While Bass’ views are his own, they contribute to the broader discourse on the geopolitical dynamics between China, Taiwan, and the U.S., and the potential economic consequences of these tensions.

