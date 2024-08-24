US Navy Installs Starlink On USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier, Currently In The Middle East: 'A Super Bowl Watch Party Was Held Live, Which Had Never Been Done Before'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk's space company, SpaceX, is now powering high-speed internet services aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, thanks to its Starlink satellite services.

What Happened: According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Navy has implemented Starlink on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) to achieve gigabit internet speeds.

The installation aims to enhance both operational efficiency and crew morale.

The initiative, part of the SEA2 (Sailor Edge Afloat and Ashore) program, was spearheaded by Cmdr. Kevin White, a combat systems officer on the carrier. This new system uses low-orbit satellites to provide high-speed internet to naval ships and shore sites.

Previously, ship communications relied on Department of Defense satellites, which were in geostationary orbit and resulted in slower data rates. The new low-orbit satellites, like Starlink, are positioned between 375 to 750 miles above Earth, offering faster and more reliable connections.

The need for better connectivity became more urgent during the COVID-19 pandemic when port calls were restricted, isolating ships from the rest of the world. Enhanced internet access aims to mitigate such issues in the future.

With support from NAVWAR's Digital Engineering office and PEO Digital and Enterprise Services, SEA2 was fast-tracked and achieved cybersecurity certification. This has significantly improved the quality of life and work for sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

"Sailors' morale and work output have been bolstered by the fast, stable, and secure connection it provides. A new Internet culture has also been developed, centered around the safe and healthy consumption of Wi-Fi aboard an active warship," the report said.

"This past February, during the testing phase of SEA2, a Super Bowl watch party was held live, which had never been done before."

Why It Matters: The deployment of Starlink on the USS Abraham Lincoln is part of a broader trend of expanding high-speed internet connectivity through SpaceX’s Starlink network.

Starlink has also enhanced connectivity on Carnival Corp. cruise ships and even Antarctic research vessels, significantly improving communication for those in remote locations.

In July, SpaceX announced that Starlink now provides internet connectivity to over 1,000 aircraft globally, enabling passengers to make video calls and play online games during flights.

