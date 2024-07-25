SpaceX's Starlink Now Provides Internet Connectivity To Over 1,000 Aircraft Around The World, Allowing Passengers To Make Video Calls And Play Online Games

SpaceX said on Wednesday that its satellite internet segment Starlink is now on contract to provide connectivity to over 1,000 aircraft around the globe.

What Happened: While SpaceX announced on X that it has received contracts to provide connectivity to over 1000 aircraft, company CEO Elon Musk said that Starlink is already operating on over1000 aircraft.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for confirmation on whether Starlink has already been deployed or if it has only received contracts.

Starlink now operating on over 1000 aircraft!



Using Starlink on a plane feels like you're on a high speed ground fiber connection. https://t.co/r05zfnKHIJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2024

Why It Matters: Starlink provides high-speed internet on flights with a latency of less than 99 ms and a maximum download speed per terminal of 220 Mbps. This allows passengers to make video calls, and play games online, among other things.

Starlink has announced in-flight internet deals with airlines including JSX Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Zipair.

Starlink is available on Airbus A321 Neo, Bombardier Global 6000, and Embraer ERJ-135 aircraft, among others. Before the end of the year, it is also expected to be available on Airbus A220, Boeing 737, and Bombardier Global 5000.

Last year, Musk said that Starlink would be available on most aircraft “soon” depending on whether airlines order it. Starlink provides the same responsiveness on all parts of an air journey, from take off until the flight touches high altitude, Musk said in June.

Photo courtesy: SpaceX