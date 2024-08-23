Elon Musk Promised To Make Fully Reusable Rockets 13 Years Ago. Today, SpaceX's Starship Is Designed To Be 100% Reusable, Potentially Ready To Fly Again Within An Hour

Tesla Inc. and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday revealed that his rocket company has made substantial progress in reusability, a goal he set 13 years ago.

What Happened: Musk responded to a fan page post on the platform, which shared a video of him from 13 years ago discussing the ambitious goal of creating a fully and rapidly reusable rocket.

The tech mogul responded to the video saying that SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is now approximately 75% reusable, with several days needed between flights.

Moreover, the company’s Starship is designed to be 100% reusable and could potentially be “ready to refly within an hour of landing.”

“This is the key to becoming a multiplanet civilization,” he stated.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, Musk revealed a delay in the fifth flight test of the Starship launch vehicle, pushing the timeline to the end of the month. This marked a significant delay from his previous timeline, which was previously pegged for Aug. 2.

Musk’s SpaceX has also been facing allegations of water pollution due to its Starship facility in Texas. The company has refuted these claims, stating that the reports were factually incorrect.

Last month, SpaceX denied reports claiming that its operations in Boca Chica posed a threat to the piping plover population. Musk has downplayed the environmental concerns, referring to them as merely a few destroyed bird nests.

