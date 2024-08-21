New Jersey-Based Logistics Provider NFI Industries Joins PepsiCo In Piloting Tesla Semi Trucks

Third-party logistics provider NFI Industries is now piloting Tesla Inc.’s TSLA Semi trucks in its daily operations, like beverage manufacturer PepsiCo.

What Happened: “Over the past few weeks, we’ve supercharged our fleet in Patterson, CA by piloting Tesla Semis in our daily operations,” NFI announced on LinkedIn.

The team at NFI delivered goods on routes between 250 miles and 450 miles, the company said, while adding that the truck demonstrated an efficiency of 1.64kwh/mile.

Tesla launched the semi-truck in 2017 and delivered a few to PepsiCo in December 2022. In May, Semi Truck Engineering Senior Manager Dan Priestly said that the company is delivering 50 more Semi-trucks to PepsiCo, expanding the number of Semis in PepsiCo’s fleet to 86 units.

Why It Matters: Tesla is on track to start production of the Semi by the end of 2025, which is currently in pilot production. The company now working on the preparation of the high-volume Semi factory at the Nevada gigafactory, with an eventual target capacity of 50,000 units a year, Priestly said in May.

As per comments from Tesla executive Lars Moravy in April, Tesla will commence production of the Semi in late 2025 but vehicles will start rolling out to external customers only in 2026.

Photo courtesy: Tesla