Amazon Web Services CEO Predicts AI Could Soon Dominate Coding: 'Being A Developer In 2025 May Be Different Than What It Was… In 2020'

Amazon Web Services CEO, Matt Garman, reportedly hinted at the possibility of artificial intelligence taking over a significant portion of coding tasks.

What Happened: Garman’s remarks, made during a fireside chat in June, were not intended as a grim forecast but rather as a gentle push for software engineers, reported Business Insider, citing a recording of the meeting obtained by them.

“If you go forward 24 months from now, or some amount of time — I can’t exactly predict where it is — it’s possible that most developers are not coding,” said Garman

The AWS CEO, who assumed his role in June, envisions a shift in the role of a software developer. He stressed that a developer’s skill set extends beyond coding to include innovation and creating engaging products for end users.

Garman’s comments come at a time when the potential of AI to transform or even replace jobs is a hot topic.

However, he remains hopeful, indicating more creative opportunities for developers and stating that AWS is assisting employees to “continue to upskill and learn about new technologies” to enhance their productivity with AI.

“Being a developer in 2025 may be different than what it was as a developer in 2020,” he stated.

Why It Matters: Studies have shown that 37% of companies have already replaced staff with AI technology, and 44% predict AI will lead to layoffs in 2024.

This data underscores the growing impact of AI on the job market and the need for employees to adapt to this changing landscape.

Previously, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates asked a similar question to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. During an episode of “Unconfuse Me,” Gates asked if AI and robotics replace blue-collar jobs.

In response, Altman did not directly answer the question but said, AI could “change the job market for a lot of blue-collar type work, pretty rapidly.”

Other big tech personalities like Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella have also predicted an AI-driven shift in developer roles.

